Srinagar, July 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the loss of lives due to the tragic landslide incident at Badora area of Reasi district.

“The landslide incident at Badora in Reasi is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family members who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” the Lieutenant Governor said.