LG condoles demise of renowned Electronics Engineer Dr Zarabi

Srinagar, Aug 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his condolences on the passing of eminent electronics engineer Dr MJ Zarabi.In his condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “I am deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Dr MJ Zarabi, one of India’s most eminent electronics engineers, who will be remembered for his pioneering research in microelectronics.“Dr Zarabi was among the pioneering engineers who contributed significantly to laying the foundation of India’s integrated chip manufacturing efforts. As Chairman and Managing Director of SCL, he was instrumental in establishing a modern VLSI fabrication facility in 1997,” the LG said. “I had the opportunity to meet him last month to discuss the establishment of a Semi-Conductor Design Centre and Lab Scale Fabrication facility for training purposes at the North Campus of the University of Kashmir in Baramulla.”Sinha added, “Dr Zarabi will be deeply missed by his friends and researchers as a great engineer and a warm human being. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and pray for peace for the departed soul. Om Shanti.”