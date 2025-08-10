LG, CM pay tributes to army jawans

Top Stories

SRINAGAR, AUG09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaand the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tributes to the brave army personnel L/NkPritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, who made supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kulgam.

“I salute the indomitable courage of our brave hearts L/NkPritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland. Their valour, grit & determination will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

Chief Minister today laid a wreath and paid rich tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty at Kulgam.

The solemn ceremony was held in honour of the personnel who laid down their lives defending the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Expressing deep sorrow and gratitude, the Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of these valiant soldiers would always be remembered.

He reiterated his government’s unwavering support for the armed forces and their families.

