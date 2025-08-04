LG, CM condole death of SSP Udhampur’s daughter

Top Stories

Srinagar, Aug03: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaand the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of daughter of AmodNagpure Ashok, SSP Udhampur.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “Shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of the daughter of SSP UdhampurAmodNagpure Ashok. My deepest condolences to the grieving family. May the Almighty give them courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss. I pray for peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

In his message, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the young daughter of SSP UdhampurAmodNagpure Ashok on Sunday.

He has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength to bear this irreparable loss.

