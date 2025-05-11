LG, CM call for unity to counter divisive forces in J&K

Srinagar, May 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today held a meeting with community and religious leaders, civil society members, and heads of industry and trade organisations at Raj Bhawan.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor called for unified efforts to strengthen national unity and counter attempts by adversaries to divide people along religious and sectarian lines.

“Jammu and Kashmir is not just a geographical entity—it is a living symbol of harmony, peace, and brotherhood. The enemy is making desperate attempts to sow division, even targeting our sacred places. We must rise above all divides and respond with unity,” he said.

Underscoring the importance of preserving social harmony, the LG stressed collective responsibility in maintaining societal morale and resilience. “India’s strength lies in its age-old tradition of coexistence and diversity. We must uphold these values and give a resolute response to divisive forces,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the Government of India’s resolve, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, to take strong and decisive action against terrorism. Referring to “Operation Sindoor,” he said India’s targeted strike on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan was a measured response to the brutal Pahalgam killings, demonstrating both strength and restraint.

Since the night of May 7–8, Pakistan has reportedly continued attacks on Indian civilian areas, infrastructure, and military establishments. Border districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Kupwara, and Baramulla have been among the worst affected, with multiple civilian casualties.

“We do not seek war, but we will not remain silent while our civilians are killed. Our armed forces are responding firmly. The unity and resolve of our people will be their greatest support. Let us salute our brave soldiers who guard our borders with courage,” the LG stated.

He also urged civil society and media to counter misinformation and propaganda, calling for responsible communication and unity.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public safety and social harmony, vowing to resist all efforts to divide the people. He also assured continued supply of essential commodities and called on civil society and business leaders to report black-marketing.

Religious and civil society leaders echoed the call for peace and unity.

Moulvi Riyaz ul Haq, Imam of Asari Sharief Hazratbal, prayed for national peace and solidarity.

S. Paramjit Singh, President of Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Baramulla, condemned the shelling of a Gurudwara in Poonch and urged the government to raise the issue at international platforms.

S. Gurmeet Singh Bali, Secretary, GPC Srinagar, reaffirmed , “This country is ours and we belong to this country.”

Shri Javid Ahmed Tenga, President, KCCI and Shri Shahid Kamili, President, FCIK extended support from business and trade community to the Jammu Kashmir administration.

Revd. Vino Koul, Associate Priest, All Saints Church, Srinagar; Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi representing all J&K Anjum Sharie Shian and Shri Parshotam Lal, Shiv Shakti Sewa Dal also called upon the people to remain united.

The meeting observed a two-minute silence in memory of civilians killed in the Pahalgam attack and others who lost their lives in the cross-border shelling.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Sakina Itoo, Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, and other senior civil and police officials.