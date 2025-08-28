LG chairs high-level meeting to review rescue & relief efforts

Spread the love

Srinagar, Aug 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a high-level meeting today with senior officials and central agencies to assess the ongoing flood situation and oversee rescue, relief, and restoration operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the unprecedented challenges posed by incessant rains and flash floods, the LG directed all concerned departments to take every possible measure to ensure the safety of residents in low-lying flood-affected areas, with more than 5,000 people already evacuated to safer locations.

Emphasising the urgent need for restoring essential services, he instructed officials to prioritize the reinstatement of power, communication, and water supply systems in areas where floodwaters are receding. He also called for immediate restoration of roads, bridges, and alternate routes on National Highways to ensure uninterrupted traffic movement.

The LG specifically directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to collaborate closely with NHPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) for swift restoration of power infrastructure. He urged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to assist the Public Works Department (PWD) in repairing roads and highways.

Highlighting the critical need for healthcare readiness, Sinha called on health authorities to prepare for a possible influx of patients suffering from waterborne diseases. He also stressed that all flood-affected areas must have adequate stocks of essential supplies and medicines.

The Lieutenant Governor instructed the Additional Chief Secretary of Jal Shakti to arrange alternative sources of clean drinking water, especially for remote and waterlogged regions, until regular supplies are restored.

He further mandated that non-essential government offices, schools, and colleges remain closed until further notice. District administrations have been asked to ensure 24×7 operation of control rooms to assist affected individuals and households.

Appreciating the efforts of all responders, LG Sinha lauded the coordinated work of the Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administration, and police for minimizing loss of life through swift evacuations.

In a separate statement, the Lieutenant Governor spoke with Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and other senior officials, reaffirming his commitment to the restoration of essential services and relief distribution. “Army, NDRF, and SDRF are coordinating closely with the Divisional Commissioner’s office to ensure adequate relief supplies and assistance reach those in need,” he said.

Officials directed to remain stationed in Jammu Division for on-ground coordination include Secretary Health, Public Works Department (R&B), Food and Civil Supplies, and Power Development Department, with a strict no-leave order for government employees in the affected zones.

The Lieutenant Governor’s office is maintaining continuous 24×7 monitoring of the evolving situation, remaining in contact with Union Territory and central agencies to ensure timely response and preparedness.

Attendees of the meeting included Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma (GOC-in-C Northern Command), Chairman NHAI Santosh Yadav, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava (GOC 15 Corps), Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to LG Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Divisional Railway Manager Jammu Vivek Kumar, Commissioner JMC Devansh Yadav, Maj Gen Mukesh Banwala (GOC 26 Infantry Division), Divisional Commissioners Ramesh Kumar and Anshul Garg, and senior officials from various departments and central forces.