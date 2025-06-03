City

LG attends 'Telangana Formation Day' celebrations at Raj Bhawan

Srinagar, June 02: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the celebration of ‘Telangana Formation Day’, hosted by Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan at Srinagar. The event also observed Goa Day, which was celebrated on 30th May.

Security personnel, students and the people from Telangana and Goa living in J&K UT were the special invitees for the evening.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations and best wishes to the people of Telangana and Goa on the occasion.

He paid homage to the prominent luminaries, revolutionaries, freedom fighters, social reformers and great personalities of Telangana and Goa and remembered their significant contribution in nation building.

“The rich cultural heritage, timeless values of the two states have strengthened the nation’s unity and integrity. May the blessed states continue to scale new heights of growth and development. I wish peace, prosperity, and well-being for all their citizens,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, paid tributes to the civilians killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam.

He saluted the indomitable courage and valour of Indian Armed Forces for scripting a historic victory saga of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and avenging Pahalgam terror attack.

“Amidst all our diversity resides the unity we call Indianness. This very spirit constantly inspires us to create a self-reliant and developed India. With unwavering commitment, we must ignite the flames of patriotism across all communities, and unite the society to shape a powerful future of our country,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

