LG assures fresh probe into Chittisinghpora massacre

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 06: A delegation of 35 Shaheed Singhs Welfare Organisation, Chittisinghpora led by its Chairman S. Jagjeet Singh called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday. The members demanded a fresh probe into the massacre of 35 Sikhs at Chittisinghpora, Anantnag, by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on 20th March 2000.

They further put forth various welfare issues of the Next of Kins of the martyred civilians, including compassionate appointment under SRO-43, extension of benefits at par with non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, reservation in admissions in different courses in Government universities/ Colleges, and financial assistance for the construction of a memorial at Chittisinghpora, Anantnag.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed his commitment to deliver justice to families affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that a thorough inquiry will be conducted and justice will be served.

The LG said the issues and grievances of families of the civilians martyred in the massacre will be addressed with the utmost sensitivity and on priority. He assured that the eligible family members will receive Compassionate appointments, and also financial assistance for self-employment.

Meanwhile, a joint delegation of Shree Sadhu Ganga Asthapan Trust, Kandi Khass and Shri Sharda Asthapan Trust, Gund Gushi Kupwara, also called on LG Sinha.