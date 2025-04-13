Jammu

Leverage NABARD funding to accelerate infra dev across JK: CS to officials

Jammu, Apr 12: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today chaired the High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting to assess progress on Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) projects of NABARD taken up across different sectors in the districts of J&K.
The meeting besides CGM, NABARD was attended by ACS, Jal Shakti Department; Principal Secretary, APD; Principal Secretary, Finance; DG, Resources; Director, Resources besides other concerned officers.
The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers to make concerted efforts for timely completion of all these infrastructure development projects so that new ones are taken up for funding.
Dulloo asked the officers to expedite the submission of Project Completion Certificates (PCCs) by the executing agencies as per the set norms to enable release of more funds by the organisation. He called upon the concerned administrative heads to act tough against the officers delaying the same without any plausible reasons.
The Chief Secretary also deliberated with other committee members for leveraging these funds for expansion of rural infrastructure like bridging the gap between command and canal area for augmentation of irrigation facilities across the UT.
The meeting also took note of different tranches released by NABARD to different departments including PWD, Jal Shakti, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture and Health during different departments. It further deliberated over the methodology to squeeze the timeline for raising of infrastructure like bridges and other critical infrastructure works executed through funding extended by the NABARD.

