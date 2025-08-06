“Let us make India world’s third-largest economy”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that newly constructed buildings such as Kartavya Bhawan would contribute to increased efficiency in governance and help in achieving the goal of a poverty-free India.

Addressing a gathering here, after he inaugurated Kartavya Bhawan earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi appealed to the people to contribute their efforts in order to make India third-largest economy in the world.

“We will work with increased efficiency in these new buildings in order to make India poverty free. These buildings will prove the dreams of Viksit Bharat. This needs everyone’s effort. Together, let us make India the world’s third-largest economy and script the success story of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the significance of the infrastructure, he said, “Modern infrastructure like Kartavya Bhawan are infrastructures whose spirit is pro-people and pro-planet. Solar panels have been installed on rooftops, advance systems have been integrated for base managements. The vision of green buildings is expanding in India.”

The Prime Minister affirmed that India is progressing with a holistic approach that ensures development across all sectors.

“India is taking shape with a holistic approach, where progress reaches every sector. If a new building of Parliament is made in Delhi, then more than 30,000 Panchayat buildings have been built in the country. More than four crore concrete houses have been built for the poor. More than 300 new medical colleges have also been built in the country,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated Kartavya Bhawan to the nation, calling it a symbol of unwavering resolve and continuous efforts towards public service.

He stated that the Kartavya Bhawan will not only help in faster delivery of policies and schemes but will also give fresh momentum to the nation’s development.

The Prime Minister said that Kartavya Bhavan reflects “our commitment to build a developed and self-reliant India.”

“Today, the nation has witnessed the tireless hard work and determination of our Shramyogis who have shaped it,” he said.

PM Modi has also expressed happiness while interacting with them.

The Prime Minister noted that the building has been developed with full attention given to environmental protection.

PM Modi also planted a sapling in the premises of Kartavya Bhawan. (ANI)