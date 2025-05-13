LeT Operational Commander Among Three Terrorists Killed In Shopian Encounter: Top Official

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief was killed along with two other terrorists in a gunfight with security forces in Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

A top police officer told GNS that operational Chief commander of LeT Shahid Kuttay has been killed along with two others in a gunfight.

Sources told GNS that Shahid a resident of Chotipora Heerpora, Shopian was one of the most wanted terrorist who joined terror ranks on March 8, 2023 and was involved inmany terror related cases. He was involved in the firing incident of Danish resort on April 8, 2024 in which two German tourists and driver were injured. He was also involved in killing of a BJP Sarpanch and TA personnel at Beighbagh Kulgam.

Second terrorist has been identified as Adnan Shafi Dar son of Mohd Shafi Dar resident of Wanduna, Melhora. Identity of third one is being ascertained, they said.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in forest area after a specific input was recieved by the security forces in Shukroo forests.(GNS)