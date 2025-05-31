Legacy of Learning: DPS Srinagar commemorates ‘Founder’s Day’ in memory of late DP Dhar

Srinagar, May 30: Delhi Public School Srinagar celebrated its Founder’s Day on May 26 in the Indoor Stadium to honour the birth anniversary of its visionary founder, late Durga Prasad Dhar and to reflect on the school’s legacy, values and milestones. The day was marked with deep reverence, joy and a zealous display of talent by the students.

The event commenced with the school choir performing the morning prayer. This was followed by an emotional address by a student, celebrating late D.P. Dhar as a man of profound intellect, compassion, and foresight. Born in Kashmir in 1918, he dedicated his life to public service, always guided by the belief that genuine progress stems from empowering people, unlocking their potential, and fostering growth through education, opportunities, and support. His dream was not to build just a school, but a space that would nurture minds, awaken curiosity, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose. Following this, students from the Junior Wing presented a captivating ‘Raag’ performance, captivating the audience with their musical talent and discipline.

The highlight of the event was an inspiring address by Vijay Dhar, who shared personal reflections about his father. He spoke about late D.P. Dhar’s vision as an educationist and revealed a lesser-known facet of him as a poet who wrote under the pseudonym Roshan. “I wish he were alive to see how beautifully this school has grown and how it is fulfilling his dream,” Dhar remarked. “This is an institution rooted in history and tradition. For more than two decades, our students have gone on to become some of the most distinguished individuals in India and abroad.” The event also included a heartfelt moment when the LRC (Learning Resource Centre) students presented a handmade sketch of late D.P. Dhar to Vijay Dhar and his wife as a token of love and gratitude. This was followed by a ‘Clap Dance Performance’ by LRC students, which left a lasting emotional impact on the audience.

To mark the occasion, staff members who completed 20 years of dedicated service were felicitated and presented with awards as a gesture of gratitude. It was a moment of pride and recognition for their enduring commitment to the school’s growth and values. Adding dynamism to the celebration, students from the Junior Wing delivered an energetic group dance performance, showcasing their enthusiasm and artistic talent. This was followed by a felicitation walk around the school premises, led by the Student Council, In-charges, and teachers from the Sports department, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums, adding a ceremonial spirit to the event. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the Vice Principal, Monisa Khursheed. She lauded the efforts of the staff members who were felicitated, acknowledging their two decades of unwavering service to the institution. She also expressed her heartfelt appreciation to all departments for their hard work and dedication in making the event a grand success. In her closing remarks, she encouraged the school community to uphold the Founder’s vision and continue striving with passion and perseverance to transform the landscape of education.

Elevating the festive spirit of the occasion, the inauguration of the newly built Badminton academy was also done. It is a five-court facility equipped with modern infrastructure. The inauguration was done by Vijay Dhar, accompanied by the felicitated staff members, symbolizing the school’s dedication to holistic development and sporting excellence. Founder’s Day was a celebration of legacy, gratitude, and a shared vision for the future — a tribute to the enduring spirit of Delhi Public School, Srinagar, and its remarkable journey in nurturing students and shaping young minds through unwavering dedication and hard work.