Learn and Lead the change: For Youth Of Kashmir  Aspiring to Become Changemakers

In an exclusive interview with the Rising Kashmir’s Senior Correspondent Abid Bashir, Manav Subodh, Founder of 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), a United Nations-accredited non-profit organisation, established in 2014, talks about his organisation’s Kashmir plans. He expresses his desire to set up Green Skill Academy in Kashmir to train young changemakers who want to learn and lead the change at national and global platforms.

Tell us about yourself and your experience as a corporate executive?

I was a corporate executive before my entrepreneurial journey. I have worked with Intel and a few other software companies like Hughes and QAI. Initially, my dream was to do a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and become a software engineer. My job at Intel provided me an opportunity to explore the world. I spent ten years with Intel and the corporate experience was a great learning experience. Out of my ten years, my five years were quite defining that helped me start 1M1B, (One Million for One Billion) rather it was an inspiration. At the intel, I got an opportunity to lead youth developmental programmes in conflict zones. At that point of time, the Arab spring was going on. I got an opportunity to work with the youth in 2011. I worked with the Arab youth, the youth in Lebanon, Tunisia and also American youth during my stint with Intel. Our focus was on jobs for the youth due to their restlessness as they wanted to be part of the global workforce and economy. I started a lot of youth-oriented programmes for the youth. My work was recognised by the Intel executives. This gave me an idea to start 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) to do something for the Indian youth, who have a great talent. So, it became a dream for me to train one million (today) who can become one billion (tomorrow). I left my job in 2014 and started 1M1B. I have full support from the Indian government and all universities across the country.

What are your plans for the J&K youth?

Two plans—one is, we identify young change makers, some of them would get a chance to speak at United Nations headquarters. In fact, it was my dream to give a platform to the young talent of India to talk and share their experience at the global platforms like UN, to advocate for the change, meet global leaders and explore the international network. What changemakers need is an environment. They need mentorship, support and senior people. The UN is a platform where all global leaders meet. Our youngest changemaker is 18 and the eldest is above 40 or so. Eight summits have been already done at the UN. There is a talent in Kashmir and we want to do some sort of handholding of the J&K youth and provide them a platform so that they can create a positive change. I believe this is the right time to help J&K youth nurture and hon their skills. Tomorrow, they could be CEOs, government officers, politicians and anything. Second, we want to identify some top talent, who could be given green internships that include the environment and nature. What other place can be better than Kashmir. India needs youth who can work on sustainable energy, power and climate change. There is a huge scope in Kashmir. I believe skills are what Kashmiri youth need to promote their talent and to be successful. Kashmiri youth can contribute to the net zero agenda and develop green skills. We can teach Kashmiri youth AI as well at the 1M1B.

You talked about Green Skills and Green Skills Academy. Can you explain it?

As I said, we are keen to open a Green Skills Academy in Kashmir. For that, we need a good partner in Kashmir. It could be any organisation or a university. We have to set up a centre for that we need some space and partnership. We are trying to explore this……

J&K youth have suffered a lot in the past over three decades. How big an opportunity is 1M1B for them?

We need to identify the right youth. It’s easy to talk about numbers, like one lakh or two lakh youth. I would say, we need to identify the right youth in Kashmir. Our idea is to train a few people first, shortlist the right talent, groom them and give them an opportunity to speak at the global level. We recently launched one lakh green internships. In the first phase, if 30,000 youth can come up we can further scale it forward. I believe 1M1B is the right place for not just the youth of the country but Kashmir as well to learn and lead the change.

1M1B talks about the Change Makers World Cup, what is that?

Change Makers World Cup is a scouting platform for the changemakers. After eight years of working, it is an attempt to democratise changemaking. It’s for anyone who is in Kashmir, or any part of the country. Anybody can dream to represent India at the UN and other international forms. We want to give them an opportunity. It’s looking for people who have ideas, but don’t know where to share them. Once we identify the changemakers, we will give them missions and challenges to solve. We are trying to recognise the top 500 change makers in India in an event in New Delhi. Then giving 50 of them an opportunity to tell the world about their plans and mission at the 1MIB summit slated later this year at the United Nations.

Was there any defining moment that made youth choose social impact over a corporate career?

Yes, during the Arab spring. As a public policy person, besides holding other positions, I could eventually connect with young people. I could mentor them and I discovered my role as a mentor where I could give directions to young changemakers. That moment was really gratifying rather than a defining moment for me.

What qualities do you think are essential for changemakers?

First quality is listening, unfortunately, we have lost this quality. I believe communication is all about listening. We need good listeners who can listen, then solve the problems of people across the globe. World needs problem solvers. Whatever position you hold, the basics of change making is all about listening, to listen to what is required. Everybody talks about the need for computers, but we need to know why young people need computers. Problem solving is all about listening and filling the gaps.

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the world. How do you see it?

AI is good and there is a good use of AI. There is also development of AI, which is needed. AI can be used to make education and healthcare better. We are looking at the people who don’t only develop AI but use it as well. We are looking at how AI could be used. We want the youth of Kashmir to know AI as future jobs are linked with AI. AI and sustainability are big skills that are required for future

What is your message and advice for J&K youth?

Join 1M1B. It’s a tribe of changemakers. It’s an organisation, where they can participate, learn and lead the change. In the country, there are a lot of programs going on. These programs are out of college programs going on within the country and at the global level as well.