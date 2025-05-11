Leaders pay tribute to ADDC Rajouri killed in Pakistani shelling

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma on Sunday paid tribute to Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Raj Kumar Thapa, who was killed in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri a day earlier.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary, LoP Sharma, and other local officials were present during the final rites of ADDC Thapa in Rajouri.

“He was martyred for the nation’s strength. He will be remembered by the nation always,” said Deputy CM Choudhary during the ceremony.

On a recent post by US President Donald Trump, Choudhary said, “For this, the spokesperson from the Government of India has given his statement. People have always supported the nation’s army.”

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma described Thapa as “a dedicated and honest officer whose duty is popular even today.”

“He was martyred doing his duty yesterday. We pray he received God’s grace and his family gets the strength in this grief,” Sharma said.

He added that India “brought Pakistan to its knees” under Operation Sindoor.

“As a revenge for this loss, the Indian armed forces have brought Pakistan to its knees. According to the strategy, Pakistan’s air defence, air bases and military establishments were destroyed as a part of Operation Sindoor,” he stated.

Commenting on international reactions, LoP Sharma said, “Our Ministry of External Affairs has cleared that no third country interference is needed. When two countries are fighting, other countries make an effort on humanitarian grounds. Pakistan is begging in front of other nations.”

He added that India had temporarily paused Operation Sindoor.

“We have also held the Operation for a while and declared a ceasefire for humanity. When we hold talks with the DGMO on May 12 at 12 AM, further course of action will be decided. This is just an understanding, not an agreement. India will not tolerate any kind of violation.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Thapa’s family on Saturday and expressed his condolences.

J&K Chief Minister’s Office posted on X and said, “Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADDC Rajouri, who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief.”

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her deep sorrow over Thapa’s demise. She extended her condolences to Thapa’s bereaved family, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Civilian areas in Jammu’s Rajouri district suffered damage due to shelling by Pakistan. A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents. According to locals, smoke rose after loud explosions were reported in Rajouri.

Earlier, after the demise of Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan (along the International Border in the RS Pura area of Jammu), the BSF informed that a wreath-laying ceremony with full honours will be held to pay tribute to, on May 11 at Frontier Headquarters Jammu, Paloura.

DG BSF and all ranks paid tribute to Sub-Inspector Imtiaz on Sunday. (ANI)