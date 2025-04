A lawyer allegedly shot himself to death on Tuesday at Akhyar Abad in Kishtwar district, officials said.

Officials said that a man using his licensed weapon allegedly shot himself to death at his residence.

The deceased has been identified as advocate Ghulam Nabi Zargar resident of Akhyar Abad Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)