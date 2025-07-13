‘Law of Bail & Remand’ : J&K Judicial Academy organises sensitisation prog

Srinagar, Jul 12: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Judicial Academy Saturday organised a sensitisation programme on ‘Law of bail, remand, etc. with reference to the principle – bail not jail’ at its premises in Mominabad here.The programme was held under the patronage of Justice Arun Kumar Pali, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy), and under the guidance of the Chairperson and Members of the Governing Committee of the J&K Judicial Academy.The event aimed to equip judicial officers of the Kashmir province and the Union Territory of Ladakh with an in-depth understanding and operational clarity on the legal principles, procedural nuances, and evolving jurisprudence governing bail and remand, with particular emphasis on the constitutional mandate of personal liberty and the Supreme Court guidelines.Director, J&K Judicial Academy, Sonia Gupta, in her welcome address and introductory remarks, outlined the critical importance of bail jurisprudence in upholding the constitutional mandate of personal liberty, while also balancing the interest of justice and societal security.Registrar Vigilance, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Rajiv Gupta, conducted the technical sessions. He focused on the fundamentals of bail, covering key aspects such as balancing personal liberty with societal interest,the importance of writing reasoned and consistent bail orders, and the evolving application of the cardinal rule of “bail, not jail.”The sessions also addressed the significance of timeliness in bail matters and explored innovative mechanisms to streamline the bail process.The resource person also presented a detailed analysis of two landmark Supreme Court judgments: Siddharth vs. State of UP and Satender Kumar Antil vs. CBI, underscoring the judiciary’s approach in safeguarding liberty and reducing unnecessary incarceration.The interactive session and case study-based discussion enabled participants to delve into practical aspects of bail adjudication, share real-life experiences from courtrooms, and reflect on gaps in implementation. Participants also offered feedback aimed at refining future training modules.The programme proved to be an insightful and thought-provoking forum for judicial officers, reinforcing best practices in bail-related adjudication and contributing to the larger goal of a more efficient and rights-sensitive criminal justice system.