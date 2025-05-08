“Large number of terrorists killed”: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails Indian Forces on Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed India’s Armed forces for successfully targeting and destroying terror camps in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor. “It is a matter of pride for us,” he said

Addressing the National Quality Conclave at DRDO, Singh said that the nine terrorist camps were destroyed and “a significant number of terrorists” killed in the operation.

“I congratulate the armed forces for the action they took yesterday and the courage and bravery they showed. Terror camps in Pakistan and PoK have been neutralised, it is a matter of pride for us,” the Defence Minister said.

“The precision with which Operation Sindoor was executed is unimaginable, very praiseworthy. Nine terrorist camps were destroyed in it and a significant number of terrorists were killed. This operation was carried out without harming any innocents and with minimum collateral damage,” Singh said.

Early on May 7 morning, India executed a coordinated assault using long-range high-precision strike weapons, destroying nine sites in Pok and deep inside Pakistan in an operation codenamed ‘Sindoor’. Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.

Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday, according to sources. The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count of the terrorists at this stage, sources further stated.

Following the operation, military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation, multiple domain experts told ANI. An official Government confirmation is awaited.

This morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised. (ANI)