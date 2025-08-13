BreakingKashmir

Large cache of Arms and Ammunition recovered in Kupwara’s Gulgam Forest

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Gulgam Forest area of Kupwara district.

In a post on X, Army’s Chinar Corps said, ” Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint search operation was launched in the general area of Alachizab in Gulgam Forest. During the operation, security forces recovered war-like stores including one pistol, explosives, ammunition, and grenades.”

“The operation is still in progress, and further searches are being conducted in the area,” Army said.

India receives ‘Measles and Rubella Champion’ award for disease prevention
DC Budgam chairs Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting
Train service in Kashmir suspended due to Snowfall
Long-awaited dream fulfilled: Dy CM on new rail link
Police attach property of Pak based terror handler in J&K’s Rajouri 
Share This Article
Previous Article KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts
Breaking Kashmir
Four persons arrested in Awantipora for transportation of Saffron seed outside UT J&K
Breaking Kashmir
Bandipora Anganwadi children showcase creativity, patriotism under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Breaking Kashmir
Eyes on Every Venue: DIG NKR Reviews Independence Day Security across North Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir