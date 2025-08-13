Large cache of Arms and Ammunition recovered in Kupwara’s Gulgam Forest

The Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Gulgam Forest area of Kupwara district.

In a post on X, Army’s Chinar Corps said, ” Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint search operation was launched in the general area of Alachizab in Gulgam Forest. During the operation, security forces recovered war-like stores including one pistol, explosives, ammunition, and grenades.”

“The operation is still in progress, and further searches are being conducted in the area,” Army said.