Landslide debris and damage on NH-244 cleared, road open for traffic: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that landslide debris and damage done on the NH-244 have been cleared, and the road has been opened for the movement of traffic.

In a series of posts on X, he gave a detailed status of work undertaken by agencies, including the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in affected regions.

Jitendra Singh posted on his X updating on the road situation of Kathu district and said, “Basohli Bani, district #Kathua Update: A portion of the road from Basohli to Bani was washed out due to incessant rains, leaving a yawning gap in the road at Tikri Morh, 47 km from Basohli. An entirely new formation had to be cut to bypass the damaged stretch of the road. This was undertaken in treacherous weather and difficult terrain, with men and machines taking calculated risks. The link was finally restored, establishing connectivity to Bhaderwah from Basohli. BRO deserves appreciation for accomplishing this difficult task.”

Providing another update, on the Bani-Basohli road, he stated that the road was opened yesterday for light motor vehicles and hoped to open it for heavy traffic if the weather remains favourable. He further mentioned that rain has started in the region, halting the ground work.

He further tweeted, ” #Ramban Update: Power and water supply have been restored in all the areas. All the main internal Roads have been opened temporarily except the Ramban to Gool Roa,d which may be opened by tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the Vaishno Devi Yatra continues to remain suspended for the 13th consecutive day, due to adverse weather and safety concerns.Heavy rainfall over the past several days has triggered landslides and road blockages in the Trikuta Hills, making the pilgrimage route unsafe for devotees. Authorities have said that the Vaishno Devi Yatra will resume only after the situation improves and the track is declared safe for devotees. (ANI)

