Landmark relief provided to road accident victims under J&K Road Accident Victim Fund Rules, 2022

In a historic and unprecedented step towards providing timely relief to road accident victims, the proactive approach of the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, in coordination with the initiative of the Regional Transport Officer, Jammu and with the cooperation of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Jammu and Chief Medical Officer Jammu, has resulted in a major breakthrough under the J&K Road Accident Victim Fund Rules, 2022.

Over the last three months, a total amount of ₹50,50,000 has been successfully credited directly into the bank accounts of the legal heirs of deceased and injured persons in road accidents across the Jammu district.

In all 47 death cases have been settled, with an amount of ₹1,00,000 credited to each legal heir, amounting to ₹47,00,000.10 injured persons have received compensation based on the severity of injuries i.e ₹75,000 for severe injuries, ₹50,000 for moderate injuries and ₹10,000 for minor injuries.

This comes as a significant step in implementing the victim-centric provisions of the J&K Road Accident Victim Fund Rules, 2022 which aims to provide immediate financial assistance to victims or their families following tragic road incidents.

In addition to the disbursed cases, 12 more death cases and 5 injured cases are currently under active consideration and compensation to these cases is expected to be credited shortly, further strengthening the commitment of the district administration towards the welfare of road accident victims.

The Deputy Commissioner Jammu expressed deep satisfaction over the implementation of the fund and lauded the seamless inter-departmental coordination that made this possible.

This initiative reflects the Government’s unwavering commitment to delivering timely support to those affected by road tragedies. The collaboration among departments has made it possible to bring real change to the lives of victims and their families.

The Transport Commissioner, J&K, has played a pivotal and indispensable role in making this success story possible. His unwavering commitment to this humane cause, marked by timely and advance provisioning of funds, has ensured that financial aid reaches the victims and their families without delay. His role has been phenomenal and instrumental, reaffirming the Department’s compassionate approach towards accident relief and rehabilitation.

This milestone not only marks a turning point in the execution of victim relief policies in the region but also stands as a model of responsive and humane governance. The prompt action and coordinated efforts of all stakeholders have ensured that the objectives of the J&K Road Accident Victim Fund Rules, 2022 are effectively translated into action on the ground.