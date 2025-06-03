City

Lal Chowk trader’s meet LG Manoj Sinha, raise civic issues

Srinagar, June 02: A delegation of Traders Association, Lal Chowk Srinagar led by its president Mohammad Iqbal Khan Monday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss issues related to civic amenities at the City Centre.
The members of the delegation put forth important matters pertaining to the improvement of civic amenities at Lal Chowk and other issues of traders’ community. The Lieutenant Governor assured that appropriate action will be taken to address the issues projected by them.

