LAHDC Leh passes landmark 33% Women’s Reservation Bill

Leh, Apr 16: In a historic move aimed at empowering women and promoting inclusive governance, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, has passed the 33% Women’s Reservation Bill.

The legislation, cleared during the Council’s General Meeting, ensures one-third representation for women in local governance bodies—marking a pivotal shift towards gender-balanced leadership in the Union Territory.

Alongside the reservation bill, the Council also passed key resolutions concerning employment opportunities for gazetted posts and a reduction in the overall council budget—reflecting its multifaceted approach to governance and reform.

The bill resonates with the broader national momentum toward women’s empowerment, following the Parliament’s landmark move under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass a similar 33% women’s reservation bill as the first legislation in the new Parliament House.

“This legislation will particularly benefit women from rural and remote areas, opening avenues for leadership, policymaking, and active participation in shaping their communities,” said Tashi Gyalson CEC LAHDC.

Reaffirming his commitment to inclusive development, they highlighted the Council’s ongoing reformative measures in education, infrastructure, and social welfare, stating that “true progress is possible only when women are equal stakeholders.”

The decision comes months after growing demands for women’s reservation across Ladakh. In November last year, women from across the region called for 33% political representation. Their demands were echoed by a delegation of prominent women leaders from various religious organizations who met Tashi Gyalson CEC LAHDC in December, urging swift implementation of the bill.

Their efforts bore fruit with passage of the resolution, drawing praise from civil society and grassroots organizations.