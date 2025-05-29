Lady drug peddler held with contraband in Kulgam

In a significant breakthrough, police in Kulgam have arrested a lady drug peddler and recovered a substantial quantity of contraband substances from her possession.

A spokesperson said that Police party from Police Station Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Sofigund, noticed a lady attempting to flee the scene. The alert police party promptly apprehended her. During search, 07 grams of Brown Sugar, 2 kgs of Poppy Straw and cash amount of ₹10,000/- pertains to the proceeds of narcotics was recovered from her possession.

The lady drug peddler (name withheld) wife of Manto Hussain resident of Malda Calcutta A/P Sofigund has been arrested and shifted to police station where she remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 37/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qaimoh and investigation has been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.