Ladakh Governor pays tribute to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday paid homage to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, during his visit to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Speaking to ANI, the Lieutenant Governor expressed his pride in being present at the commemorative event and highlighted the importance of passing on the legacy of the soldiers’ sacrifices to future generations.

“I feel proud and fortunate being here on the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Today is a day of remembering the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. This is history and a day when future generations know about how one sacrificed their life for the country. The nation gives us everything, and even we should do our part,” Gupta said.

Paying respect to the soldiers and families of deceased soldiers, the LG said that the Indian army’s bravehearts will always be remembered in people’s hearts.

“The nation gives us everything, and even we should do our part, keeping that in mind, the sacrifice of the bravehearts will always be in our hearts. I bow down to the soldiers and their families. Leaders have come from Delhi too, ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Sanjay Seth are here, I thank them,” he said.

Highlighting the inspiration drawn from the stories of valour, Gupta remarked, “Here we got the opportunity to see the bravery of the soldiers, and learn history. I think the families should also not think how someone like Bhagat Singh should be born in another home, their neighbours, but rather they do efforts in their own homes.”

Earlier, the families of the soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil War paid tributes to the war heroes on the occasion of the 26th anniversary.

The programme, organised in Kargil’s Drass town, was attended by a large number of people, while families took turns to visit the War memorial and pay tribute to the valiant soldiers.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the nation’s heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders. (ANI)