 Ladakh gets Rs 947 cr worth of strategic infra from BRO

Leh, May 07: In a major push to strategic infrastructure and connectivity in the high-altitude Union Territory of Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 50 vital projects executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Wednesday including 16 projects in Ladakh valued at ₹947.43 crore.

These were completed under BRO’s flagship initiatives—Project Himank and Project Vijayak—significantly enhancing connectivity to remote and strategically sensitive regions.

The inauguration ceremony, held in sync with the 66th Raising Day of the BRO, began with a patriotic chant of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and marked the official launch of Operation Sindoor. The projects dedicated in Ladakh include six key bridges: Kanglajal Bridge-I & II, Fukche Talza Bridge, Fukche Lungpa Bridge (under Project Himank), and Hanu Yokma Bridge and Domkhar Bridge (under Project Vijayak). These will improve logistical efficiency and all-weather access in forward areas.

Eight roads improving mobility across border villages were also opened under Project Himank. These include: Tangtse–Lukung Road, Karu–Tangtse Road, Chusul–Dungti–Fukhe–Demchok Road, Puga–Pologongka Road, Mahe–Debring Road, Leh–Loma Road, Lukung–Phobrang Road, Tangtse–Horong–Chusul Road

Further augmenting Ladakh’s defence and infrastructure resilience, the BRO unveiled a specialised ammunition cavern at Hanle and introduced road surfacing using ILCB technology at the high-altitude passes of Chang La and Wari La.

Addressing the ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised BRO’s engineering prowess and commitment to national security. “This infrastructure is not just about connectivity; it’s about empowering our border regions, supporting the local economy, and strengthening national security,” he said.

From Ladakh, several dignitaries joined the event virtually, including Chairman/CEC LAHDC Leh Adv. Tashi Gyalson, who expressed deep gratitude to the central leadership. “These transformative projects align with the Prime Minister’s vision of a progressive, self-reliant Ladakh,” he remarked, also noting ongoing efforts to expedite further development in the region.

Director General of Border Roads, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, highlighted the strategic relevance of the new infrastructure and underscored the BRO’s unmatched expertise in executing complex projects under some of the world’s harshest conditions.

A unique addition to the day’s celebrations was the opening of BRO’s Café Himank along the Tangtse–Lukung Road—aimed at offering rest and hospitality to both defence personnel and civilians, blending tourism with infrastructure development.

Project Himank received national recognition as the Best BRO Project among all 18 BRO initiatives and was felicitated by the Defence Minister. With routes leading to Daulat Beg Oldi, Galwan, Demchok, Hanle, and the Karakoram Pass under its belt, Project Himank has already earned the Chief of Army Staff Unit Appreciation.

The inauguration came as part of BRO’s broader achievement of completing 50 infrastructure projects across eight States and Union Territories, amounting to ₹1,879 crore. Of these, six were dedicated in Jammu & Kashmir under Project Sampark, including five bridges and a road project worth ₹59.94 crore.

Reflecting on the BRO’s 66-year legacy, Lt Gen Srinivasan recalled the organisation’s humble origins in 1960 with Projects TUSKER and BEACON, and its evolution into a cornerstone of India’s border development strategy.