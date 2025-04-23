Kashmir

Ladakh CS reviews PM POSHAN Scheme for FY 2025-26 implementation

Leh, April 22: Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Chief Secretary of Ladakh, Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting of the UT-level Steering-cum-Monitoring Committee to review the implementation of the PM POSHAN scheme for the financial year 2025-26. The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat in Leh, focused on assessing progress, reviewing budget allocations, and ensuring effective execution of the scheme to enhance nutritional support for schoolchildren across Ladakh.

The Administrative Secretary of the School Education Department provided a comprehensive presentation, covering key achievements, including the coverage of children under the scheme, the proposed budget for the next financial year, and the successful Tithi Bhojan Programme, which saw community members contributing meals for 8,705 students. Meals served in 72 schools were tested, and training was conducted for 546 cooks and helpers to maintain quality standards. Dr. Kotwal emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely delivery of nutritious meals and enhance overall student development. He also called for the establishment of kitchen gardens to further support nutrition in schools. The meeting concluded with a commitment to improve transparency, efficiency, and outreach of the PM POSHAN scheme for the upcoming year. The initiative aims to improve school attendance, combat hunger, and enhance the nutritional status of children across Ladakh.

 

 

 

