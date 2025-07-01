Lack of cardiologist hits patient care at GMC B’la

Srinagar, June 30: The Health and Medical Education Department has failed to post a cardiologist at GMC Baramulla, even eight months after the previous specialist left the job leaving thousands of cardiac patients across north Kashmir to suffer in the absence of specialised care.

Residents of Baramulla said the lone major tertiary care facility plays a crucial role in providing medical services in the region. They said eight months ago, the medical college had a single cardiologist who left the job, but no replacement has been posted since.

“Until the lone cardiologist left the job, the new medical college was catering to cardiac patients from Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Sopore, Tangmarg, Kandi Baramulla, and adjoining areas. But today, there is no one to attend to cardiac patients,” said Javid Ahmad, a resident.

Attendants said that as a result, patients are now struggling for timely diagnosis and treatment, putting many severe heart patients at risk of fatalities.

“In the absence of a specialist, severe cases like heart attacks, heart failure, and stroke cannot be managed effectively, resulting in preventable deaths,” he said.

Doctors at GMC Baramulla said patients scheduled for surgeries face difficulties in obtaining cardiology clearance, as the hospital currently has no cardiologist available.

“Patients are forced to visit SKIMS Soura, GMC Srinagar, or private hospitals for cardiology clearances, which delays general surgeries and impacts overall patient care,” said a senior doctor at the medical college.

Adil Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla said two months ago his brother suffered severe heart pain at his home which is 30 kilometres from the hospital.

“In a hurry, we took him to the nearby PHC and then to GMC Baramulla, where his troponin test was conducted. However, since there is no cardiologist, we couldn’t consult a specialist, which is unfortunate,” he said.

Adil said the absence of specialized cardiac care in such a crucial institution raises concerns about emergency response times, particularly for patients suffering from heart attacks.

As per doctors, the absence of a cardiologist at GMC Baramulla could lead to an increase in preventable cardiac complications and fatalities.

“Early intervention is a key in cardiac cases. Without a specialist on-site, patients lose precious things, putting them at risk. This critical gap must be addressed urgently to ease the suffering of patients,” said a doctor at the facility.

The residents of north Kashmir have demanded the appointment of a permanent cardiologist at the medical college to provide cardiac services to the patients

Officials in the office of principal GMC Baramulla said they had taken up the matter with Secretary H&ME six months ago but the cardiologist was not posted.

The medical college authorities said they have reminded the Secretary of Health and Medical Education Department several times but the department is yet to post a cardiologist there.