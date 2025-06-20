Lack of basic amenities at Anjum Ground,Qamarwari leaves athletes frustrated

Srinagar, June 19: Despite serving as a hub for nurturing young talent and promoting sportsmanship, Anjum Ground in Qamarwariarea of Srinagar continues to suffer from a lack of basic amenities and poor maintenance. The ground, regularly used by local athletes for training sessions and even for hosting various sports events, remains in a state of neglect, leaving both players and spectators dealing with frustration and discomfort.

The ground remains a popular spot for aspiring cricketers and footballers from across Srinagar. However, the infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the needs of the growing sporting community. One of the main concerns raised by players and coaches is the poor condition of the field itself, which is riddled with uneven patches and holes that pose serious safety risks.

“The ground is full of bumps and holes. A single misstep can cause a sprain or worse,” said Areeb Matoo, a young cricketer who practices regularly at Anjum Ground. “We try to play carefully, but sports demand full movement — and this field just doesn’t allow that.”

Uzair Sofi, who trains for football, shared similar concerns. “It’s nearly impossible to train properly. We spend half our energy avoiding injuries instead of focusing on the game,” he said.

The situation worsens during rains when the lack of proper drainage causes waterlogging, turning the field into what athletes describe as a “swimming pool”. This leaves the ground unusable for days, disrupting training schedules and postponing tournaments.

“We have had to delay training sessions multiple times, and tournaments have been affected too,” said Saad Wani, a football player. “It’s more than an inconvenience — it breaks our momentum and kills the enthusiasm.”In addition to these issues, the ground lacks essential amenities such as bathrooms and changing rooms. Players often have to travel to nearby areas for these basic facilities or make do without them entirely.

“Sometimes after long practice sessions, we don’t even have a place to wash our hands,” said Taha Mir, who trains regularly at Anjum Ground. “There are no bathrooms, no drinking water — nothing. This is uncomfortable not just for us players but also for the spectators who come to support local matches.”Muneeb Qadri, another athlete, highlighted the difficulty caused by the absence of proper changing rooms. “It’s hard to manage our kits and prepare for matches without a designated space. Many female athletes use the ground as well, and without separate changing facilities, it becomes uncomfortable and inconvenient for them. This issue needs immediate attention.”Adding to the challenges is the issue of faulty floodlights. Although floodlights were installed to facilitate evening training and matches, many of them are either non-functional or work inconsistently, forcing players to cut sessions short due to poor visibility.

“The floodlights are unreliable,” said Faadil Nazir, an athlete. “Sometimes, during an intense game, the lights suddenly flicker or go out completely. We have to stop because it gets too risky to continue.”The ground also lacks proper seating arrangements for spectators. With no benches or formal stands available, those who come to watch matches are forced to stand or sit on uneven patches of grass and exposed concrete, making it uncomfortable to stay for long periods.

“Crowd support matters a lot during a match. But when people have nowhere to sit, many leave halfway through,” said Hamza Andrabi, a football player. “That affects the whole vibe and brings down our morale.”“This ground plays a vital role in shaping future athletes,” said Sahil Rather, a football coach. “But its current state discourages rather than motivates. Without proper facilities, we risk losing local talent to neglect and disinterest. Authorities must step in and address these issues urgently.”Rising Kashmir tried to reached out to J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gull for comments but she didn’t respond. As the demand for better facilities at Anjum Ground grows, the need for urgent intervention becomes increasingly critical. Until then, athletes will continue to train under challenging conditions, holding on to hope for a ground that truly supports their dedication and passion.