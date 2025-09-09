Jammu

Labour dept holds inspections to ensure compliance with Labour Laws

Jammu, Sept 08: The Labour Department, Jammu conducted joint inspections of various establishments and industrial units to ensure strict compliance with provisions of various labour laws.

According to a statement issued here, the inspections were carried out by the team comprising of the Deputy Labour Commissioner Jammu, Inspectors of Factories, Asstt Labour Commissioner Jammu along with Labour officers as per the directions of worthy Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment under the overall supervision of the Labour Commissioner J&K with  the objective of safeguarding the rights of workers, ensuring occupational safety and promoting fair working conditions across workplaces.

The inspection focused on Checking mandatory registrations; Payment of minimum wages to workers; Maintenance of statutory records and registers; Compliance with working hours and leave provisions; Implementation of safety measures under the Factories Act and provision of welfare amenities to workers.

On spot notices were issued to establishments found violating statutory provisions, and they have been directed to rectify the shortcomings within the stipulated time frame. In cases of serious violations, appropriate legal action will be initiated.

The Department has also appealed to employers to voluntarily comply with the labour laws and urged workers to report any grievances to the Labour Office for prompt redressal.

