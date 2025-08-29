LA suspends committee meetings till Sept5

Spread the love

SRINAGAR, AUG28: In view of the inclement weather and floods in Jammu and Kashmir, the Legislative Assembly has suspended all Committee meetings till September 5, 2025.

In an official communiqué, the Assembly Secretariat informed that all meetings of House Committees, including Financial Committees and other Committees of the Legislative Assembly, stand postponed/cancelled in light of the prevailing situation, arise due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Secretariat further stated that since the administration is fully engaged in tackling the emergent situation arising out of adverse weather conditions, it has been decided to defer all scheduled meetings till September 5, 2025.