KVK Sgr led Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025 gains remarkable momentum

Srinagar, June 04: As a part of Nationwide Agricultural outreach campaign “ VKSA 2025” from 29th June,2025, the vibrant Viksit teams constituted at block level in active convergence with all Agriculture &amp; allied departments led by Prof. Simnani, Head , Nodal officer Srinagarstarted an outreach initiative to target registering of more than 900 farmers per day. A Village wise Roadmap to bridge the gap between Agriculture Lab research and farmers field has been created. The programme involves demonstration of modern agricultural practices, disseminating information on state & centrally sponsored schemes, promoting use of Soil health cards &amp; INM, emphasis on Goo

Agricultural practices, besides documenting the farmers’ feedback. Campaign comprises interactive sessions, Rath yatras, on farm visits &amp; Disease diagnosis services, distribution of inputs &  farm implement kits in addition to method demonstration by the team members in respective villages. Three events have been organised at Sangari Khonmoh, Kvk Campus Nadergund, and Fruit Mandi Parimpora Srinagar with active participation of public representatives DDC /BDC members, villages heads in addition to the monitoring and supervising teams led by Prof. R.H Kanth, Director Extension SKUAST-K and Mr. Anil Gupta, Joint Director Agriculture (Extension).

Event at Fruit Mandi Parimpora was organised under the umbrella of New Fruit Growers Association Kashmir that was graced by Prof. R.H. Kanth, Director Extension, Haji Bashir Ahmad Basheer, President Fruit Growers Union Kashmir, Prof. S.A Simnani, Head, KVK &amp; District Nodal Officer, Srinagar and attended amongst others by progressive orchardists, Fruit & Vegetable Dealers, transporters besides the viksit team members.

