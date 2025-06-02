KVK leads ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, June 01: Krishi Vikas Kendra Ganderbal spearheaded a significant outreach initiative, deploying three expert teams to nine different locations across district Ganderbal under the flagship ongoing campaign Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. The teams comprised scientists from KVK Ganderbal and CITH-Srinagar, along with officers from the agriculture and allied departments of UT of J&K.

This initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between scientific advancements and grassroots agricultural practices. Dr Ajaz A Malik, Senior Scientist and Head KVK Ganderbal, SKUAST-K who has been overseeing the program at the district level, reiterated the importance of this outreach effort. He emphasised that the program is focused on equipping farmers with modern agricultural knowledge and addressing region-specific challenges to improve productivity and sustainability.

During the visits, scientists and experts engaged directly with farmers, providing tailored guidance on innovative farming techniques, soil health management, and climate-resilient strategies. The initiative has been met with enthusiasm, with local farmers appreciating the hands-on support and expert recommendations. The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan continues to empower the agricultural community in Ganderbal district, advancing progressive farming practices and strengthening farmer-scientist collaboration for long-term agricultural growth.