KVK Kulgam boot camp nurtures 13 novel agri-startup ideas

Kulgam, Jul 31: A two-day Boot Camp and Ideation event organised at KVK Kulgam by SKUAST-Kashmir’s J&K Commercialisation and Innovation Programme (JKCIP) has led to the selection of 13 innovative agri-startup ideas for further incubation support.The programme, conducted in collaboration with SKUAST-K’s Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Centre, Shalimar, brought together aspiring and early-stage agri-entrepreneurs, innovators, rural youth, and members of farmers’ producer organisations to develop solutions for challenges in agriculture and allied sectors.Speaking at the inaugural session, Head KVK Kulgam Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Ganai said the initiative would “bridge the gap between traditional farming and modern agri-technologies” and support “idea-stage innovations to flourish in rural communities.”Dr. Mohammad Mubashir, Manager Incubation at JKCIP, described the event as part of SKUAST-K’s vision under Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai to “handhold young minds towards self-sustainability” and “encourage them to think out of the box in the realm of startups and innovations.”CEO and Head SKIIE Centre, Dr. Naveed Hamid, urged participants to “think beyond conventional boundaries” and “actively engage with the evolving startup ecosystem.” He added that the university’s incubation initiatives were “part of a larger mission to build a self-reliant and resilient Jammu and Kashmir,” in line with the goals of Viksit Jammu and Kashmir.Over the two days, participants took part in mentoring sessions, ideation workshops, expert-led panel discussions, and pitch presentations. They received guidance on business model development, value chain integration, marketing strategies, funding opportunities, and government support schemes for agri-entrepreneurs.Later, Dr. Shahid Ahmed, Scientist Animal Science at KVK Kulgam expressed gratitude to Director Research Prof. Haroon R. Naik and Nodal Officer JKCIP Prof. Ashaq H. Pandit for “supporting efforts to connect with grassroots innovators across Kashmir.”