KVK hosts live webcasting of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

Anantnag, Aug 02: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anantnag, SKUAST-K today organized a special event to mark the live webcasting of release of the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at ensuring income support to farmers.A statement issued here said that the programme was attended by MLA Dooru Shahabad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, as the chief guest and witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of farmers across the district. The highlight of the event was the live broadcast of the Prime Minister’s address to farmers across the country, during which Samman Rashi amounting to Rs. 20,500 crore was transferred to more than 9 crore 70 lakh beneficiary farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme’s 20th instalment. Farmers assembled at KVK-Anantnag listened attentively to the Prime Minister’s message, which emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to doubling farmers’ income, ensuring timely financial support and promoting sustainable agriculture.Speaking on the occasion, MLA applauded the Central Government for launching and consistently delivering on farmer-centric welfare schemes such as PM-Kisan. He appreciated the role of KVK-Anantnag in creating awareness and extending field-level support to farmers. He further encouraged the farming community to adopt innovative technologies, stay informed about welfare programmes, and align with national efforts toward self-reliant agriculture. Head, KVK-Anantnag, Dr. Ishtiyaq A. Khan, stressed the importance of the PM-Kisan initiative in uplifting rural livelihoods and underlined the inspirational value of the Prime Minister’s direct communication with farmers, urging them to make full use of available schemes and technologies. Officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture departments, as well as scientists of KVK-Anantnag, were present on the occasion and engaged with farmers, addressing their queries and offering technical guidance. On the sidelines of the event, KVK-Anantnag also organised a practical demonstration on ‘Summer Pruning in Apple’ at the KVK campus. The session witnessed the participation of local pruning entrepreneurs, skilled pruners, and officials from the Horticulture department, focusing on skill enhancement and practical know-how for improving apple orchard management practices.