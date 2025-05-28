KVK G’bl joins nationwide initiative to empower farmers

Srinagar, May 27: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Ganderbal is proud to announce its active participation in the ambitious nationwide campaign, “iksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” set to commence on May 29, 2025, and conclude on June 12, 2025. This pivotal initiative, spearheaded by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, aims to revolutionize agricultural outreach at the grassroots level.

The campaign will see robust collaboration with State Agricultural Universities, including Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), alongside various State Agricultural and Allied Departments. This synergistic approach is designed to ensure comprehensive and effective dissemination of vital agricultural knowledge.

Dr. Ajaz. A. Malik, Senior Scientist and Head KVK Ganderbal, who also serves as the Nodal Officer for District Ganderbal for this programme, emphasized the strategic importance of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. “This initiative is a direct and impactful step towards connecting with our farmers, ensuring that crucial information regarding agriculture, allied sectors, and beneficial government schemes reaches every farming household well in advance of the upcoming Kharif season,” Dr. Malik stated.

The “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” is built upon a foundation of multi-faceted objectives. Foremost among these is the mission to equip farmers with awareness about suitable major crops for their specific agro-climatic regions during the Kharif season, coupled with the promotion of improved agronomic practices.