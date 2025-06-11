KVK covers 90 villages under Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Samba

Jammu, June 10: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra Samba, under the aegis of SKUAST Jammu, continued its impactful outreach under the ongoing National Outreach Programme “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Kharif 2025”. These programmes are being conducted under the stewardship of Prof. B.N. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, and under the able guidance of Dr. Amrish Vaid, Director Extension SKUAST Jammu. The Abhiyan is being carried out under the close coordination and monitoring of Prof. Sanjay Khajuria, District Nodal Officer, and Dr. Rakesh Khajuria, Joint Nodal Officer VKSA, Samba.

On the tenth day of the campaign, awareness programmes and farmer engagement activities were conducted across nine villages, namely Raya, Suchani, Ranjiri, Bari, Badhori, Smailpur, Purmandal, Jaswal, and Suoltaki of District Samba. The initiative aims to empower farmers with updated knowledge and ensure effective implementation of government schemes for sustainable agricultural growth. Krishi Vigyan Kendra Samba highlighted a significant outreach initiative and deployed three expert teams comprising specialists from KVK Samba, SKUAST Jammu, Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture, Fisheries, Cooperatives, etc., to nine different locations across district Samba under the flagship ongoing campaign Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. To date, more than 9,350 farmers have participated in these programmes, which focus on promoting sustainable agricultural practices, climate-resilient farming, and advanced techniques in horticulture, livestock management, and the promotion of agroforestry, natural farming, safe use of pesticides, insect-pest management, seed treatment, horticulture-based agroforestry, cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, and plantation of various agroforestry trees.

The campaign also includes raising awareness about various centrally sponsored schemes such as HADP, PM-KISAN, KCC, etc., for the benefit of the farming community of the district. The campaign is also focused on collecting data and feedback from farmers. This information will be analysed to understand the challenges faced in the fields. This initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between scientific advancements and grassroots agricultural practices. The insights gained will guide future research directions, ensuring that agricultural practices evolve according to farmers’ needs.