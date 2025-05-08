KVK continues its campaign on scientific cultivation of Maize in Ramban

Jammu, May 07: Continuing with its campaign regarding scientific cultivation of Maize in district Ramban, KVK- Ramban Wednesday conducted another sensitisation-cum training programme on scientific cultivation of Maize.

A statement issued here said that the campaign going on under the leadership of Prof. B. N. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor and directions of Prof. Amrish Vaid Director Extension, SKUAST-Jammu aims to equip the knowledge and skills of the farming community on scientific maize cultivation practices. Deliberating upon the programme, Dr. Parveen Kumar SMS at KVK that Maize is an important rainfed crop of the district, but it suffers from low productivity. One of the reasons behind this low productivity is the traditional cultivation practices followed here.

This sensitisation campaign of KVK Ramban has been started to plug the knowledge gap of farmers and to ensure that farmers cultivate maize crop according to package of practice recommended by SKUAST-Jammu. A power point presentation deliberating upon different aspects of crop cultivation including preparation of fields, seed treatment, seed sowing, spacing and depth of sowing, irrigation schedule and appropriate dose of fertilizers and time of their application was made by Dr. Parveen Kumar. Farmers’ in the region do not use zinc in their fields. They were also told to apply zinc at least once in three years in their fields and also to intercrop various pulses and vegetables with Maize. Dr. Kumar further told them that Government has started a Soil Health Card scheme. As the farmers have finished harvesting of wheat and land right now is fallow, they should get their soil tested and get Soil Health Cards from agriculture department.