 KVK B’pora-1 organises training & technology demonstration Prog

Bandipora, June 18: KVK Bandipora-1 Organizes Training-cum-Technology Demonstration Programme under CFLD Oilseeds (Soyabean) at Kootasatri and Shokbaba Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Bandipora-1 successfully organized a training-cum- technology demonstration programme under the Cluster Front Line Demonstration (CFLD) on Oilseeds (Soyabean) at the villages of Kootasatri and Shokbaba. The initiative aimed at promoting scientific cultivation practices and enhancing oilseed productivity in the region.

During the programme, high-yielding varieties of Soyabean seeds were distributed among the participating farmers to boost crop output and promote the adoption of improved agricultural technologies.

The training sessions focused on scientific cultivation practices of Soyabean, including land preparation, sowing techniques, nutrient and pest management, and post-harvest handling. The resource persons emphasized the importance of adopting modern and sustainable farming methods to improve profitability and resilience in oilseed production.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tariq Sultan, Programme Coordinator, encouraged farmers to adopt the demonstrated technologies for better yields and income. Dr. Tahir Saleem and Dr. Nazir Ahmad Mir, Scientists at KVK Bandipora-1, delivered detailed lectures on various technical aspects of Soyabean cultivation and addressed queries from farmers.

The event witnessed active participation from local farmers, who expressed appreciation for the training and the distribution of quality seed material. The programme is part of KVK Bandipora’s continued efforts to strengthen the capacity of farmers through field-based demonstrations and knowledge transfer.

