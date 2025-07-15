Breaking

Kupwara Woman Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 15: A woman died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Bemina area of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the incident took place near the SDM office in Bemina when the woman was hit by the vehicle while crossing the road.

He said she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The woman has been identified as Naseema Begum wife of Fayaz Ahmad of Kupwara. Police have taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

