Kashmir

Kupwara selected for ‘PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024’

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Kupwara, Apr 17: In a moment of pride for Jammu and Kashmir, Kupwara district has been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024 under the category ‘Holistic Development of Districts’.
The award will be presented by the Prime Minister of India during the Civil Services Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on April 21, 2025. This recognition highlights the district’s exceptional performance in implementing integrated and inclusive development initiatives.
An official communication from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) extended a formal invitation to representatives of Kupwara district to attend the event and receive the award on behalf of the administration.
The recognition reflects the district administration’s efforts in uplifting various sectors including health, education, infrastructure, and livelihoods, ensuring sustainable development and citizen-centric governance.

You Might Also Like

‘Vitasta’ fest to commence from June 23: Div Com

Lack of evening public transport leaves B’la commuters in distress

100-days TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan launched in Baramulla

Like Dal Lake, Wular to have Boulevard look soon

G-20 Presidency: KU set to host meet on ‘Gender Equality and Disability’

Share This Article
Previous Article Inaugural session of NEP lecture series held at IUST
Next Article CAT Srinagar Bench concludes second sitting in Kargil, disposes 27 cases
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CAT Srinagar Bench concludes second sitting in Kargil, disposes 27 cases
Kashmir
Inaugural session of NEP lecture series held at IUST
Kashmir
Vaccination of Srinagar Hajj pilgrims from Apr 21- 23
Kashmir
Sakeena calls for improved accessibility at AIIMS Jammu
Jammu