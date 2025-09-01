Kupwara Police facilitate meeting with martyrs’ families

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 31: Police in Kupwara facilitated a meeting with NoKs of police martyrs at DPL here to address their concerns and strengthen the department’s commitment to their welfare.The meeting was chaired by DySP DAR Kupwara Gulzaar Rashid, along with officers, including Incharge SAVERA, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the discussion, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here. “The session provided a platform for the families of martyrs to express their grievances and seek assistance from the police department. Several concerns were raised, and immediate steps were taken to address them, with several grievances being resolved on the spot,” he said. “In particular, Incharge Savera was instructed to personally follow up on the remaining issues and ensure a prompt and satisfactory resolution in the coming days.”DySP DAR Kupwara assured the families that the police department stands fully committed to their well-being and that their contributions to the nation will never be forgotten. “The department will extend all possible assistance as and when required. The efforts will continue to enhance the support mechanisms available to them,” he said.