Kupwara best example of women empowerment: MD JKRLM

Kupwara, Jun 22: Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) Dr Shubhra Sharma on Sunday visited Ramahal ,Batergam ,Trehgam and Dragmula blocks of district Kupwara and conducted comprehensive review of works executed by JKRLM.

During the visit, the MD also interacted with the Cadre and Self Help Groups (SHGs) of JKRLM and gathered first hand appraisal from them about the implementation of various schemes of JKRLM. She also examined several initiatives set up in the district, evaluating their effectiveness and identifying opportunities for further enhancement.

She toured the agriculture based livelihood and dairy units at Batergam and Deedikoot (block Kupwara), engaging with women farmers and entrepreneurs . She also visited the Hallow brick unit, inaugurated a restaurant set up by Self-Help Group members associated with the Mission at Ramhall, and explored the Tarathpora Hitech poly house, AMC and Boutique in the same block.

The MD also inaugurated Integrated Farming Cluster (IFC) Nutnussa project in Drugmulla, marking another milestone and symbolizing the district’s focus on agro-based industries and sustainable development.

Expressing her appreciation, the MD stated, “Kupwara is the best example of women empowerment, where local women are leading initiatives and transforming their communities. We are committed to supporting these efforts and fostering further growth.”

Furthermore, the MD directed officials to strengthen the upcoming marketing platform to facilitate better sales and visibility for local products and entrepreneurs, ensuring sustained economic progress. She further asked them to strengthen the digital transactions among the SHG members.

MD impressed upon the officials to prioritise group enterprises and CLF based enterprises in convergence with other line departments which will be run as business entities for the benefit of the women SHG members.

She impressed upon the officials that the NRLM programme can be successful only when its converged with other departments and directed the field staff to conduct awareness on convergence with other line departments.

Addressing the SHG members associated with JKRLM, the MD stressed upon the SHG members to avail the benefits envisaged under the Mission and strive for economic upliftment.

The Mission Director was accompanied by State Project Managers, District Program Manager (DPM) Block Program Managers (BPMs) and the Management Information System team (MIS) besides other officials.