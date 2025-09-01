BreakingJammu

Kupwara, Baramulla Scholars, Prominent Figures join SBSP in presence of Vivek Bali

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Follow us on

In a significant boost to the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in Jammu and Kashmir, a group of respected scholars and prominent personalities from Kupwara and Baramulla districts formally joined the party on Monday in the presence of SBSP State President Vivek Bali.

He expressed full confidence that their joining would help strengthen the party at the grassroots level in North Kashmir.

The new entrants include Dr. G. N. Malla, Dr. Firdous Ahmad Wani, Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Younis Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Rahim War, and Ghulam Rasool Tantray. Welcoming them into the party fold, Vivek Bali said their presence would not only add intellectual depth but also provide moral strength to the party’s mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

“SBSP is committed to addressing the genuine concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the youth, who continue to face unemployment and lack of opportunities. With the support of educated scholars and community leaders, we will work tirelessly for peace, development, and empowerment,” Bali said.

He further stressed that SBSP’s vision is to build a strong alternative platform that prioritizes inclusivity, unity, and social justice. The newly joined members expressed confidence in the leadership of SBSP and assured their full dedication to strengthening the party’s vision in North Kashmir.

Air India terminates simulator trainer pilot for negligence, 10 pilots removed from flying duties
DGP sanctions rupees 2.16 crore as Welfare loan for serving Police personnel
Div Com Jammu chairs meeting of Experts Committee on Road safety constituted by High Court
Anantnag Gunfight: Both militants identified, associated with Hizb
Social Evils like Drug Abuse, Violence against Women needs to be eradicated for a better & normal Society: DC B’la
Share This Article
Previous Article Theft Case solved in Srinagar; accused arrested, Stolen property recovered: Police 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Theft Case solved in Srinagar; accused arrested, Stolen property recovered: Police 
Breaking City
HM Amit Shah visits flood-hit Chak Mangu in Jammu, assures rehabilitation measures
Breaking Jammu National
“Amit Shah’s visit underscores seriousness of crisis, will help better coordination”: CM Omar Abdullah
Developing Story Jammu
Piyush Singla assigned additional charge of Information Deptt
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News