Kupwara, Baramulla Scholars, Prominent Figures join SBSP in presence of Vivek Bali

In a significant boost to the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in Jammu and Kashmir, a group of respected scholars and prominent personalities from Kupwara and Baramulla districts formally joined the party on Monday in the presence of SBSP State President Vivek Bali.

He expressed full confidence that their joining would help strengthen the party at the grassroots level in North Kashmir.

The new entrants include Dr. G. N. Malla, Dr. Firdous Ahmad Wani, Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Younis Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Rahim War, and Ghulam Rasool Tantray. Welcoming them into the party fold, Vivek Bali said their presence would not only add intellectual depth but also provide moral strength to the party’s mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

“SBSP is committed to addressing the genuine concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the youth, who continue to face unemployment and lack of opportunities. With the support of educated scholars and community leaders, we will work tirelessly for peace, development, and empowerment,” Bali said.

He further stressed that SBSP’s vision is to build a strong alternative platform that prioritizes inclusivity, unity, and social justice. The newly joined members expressed confidence in the leadership of SBSP and assured their full dedication to strengthening the party’s vision in North Kashmir.