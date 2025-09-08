Kullu landslide: Grief strikes Ganderbal as another victim laid to rest

Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sept 07: Amid rains and heart-wrenching wails, the body of another Kullu landslide victim reached his native village, Gounchi Mohalla, Akhal Kangan in Ganderbal on Sunday, leaving behind six children waiting for the father who will never return.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Hussain Lone, had assured his family he would return soon, but instead embarked on a journey of no return. His grief-stricken children were seen sitting quietly in a corner, hoping against hope for their father’s arrival, before breaking down as relatives consoled them.

With this, four people have been laid to rest in Kangan in the past two days. Each funeral has been marked by an outpouring of grief, with the rains mixing with tears of mourners who stood in disbelief over the sudden tragedy.

The landslide, which struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on September 3 at Akhada Bazar, left several dead.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in a post on X, confirmed that rescue operations have been underway despite challenging terrain and adverse weather. “Rescue Teams tirelessly engaged in #SAR Ops amid challenging terrain & adverse weather. Shoring used to stabilize unsafe structures & support operations,” NDRF wrote.

As coffins continue to arrive in the Kashmir Valley, homes are turning into houses of mourning — with children, wives, and relatives left staring at an uncertain tomorrow.