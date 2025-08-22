Kulgam Rugby Championship Concludes with Thrilling Matches

Kulgam, Aug 20: The District Kulgam Rugby Championship 2025, organised by the District Kulgam Rugby Association under the aegis of the J&K Rugby Association and recognised by the J&K Sports Council, concluded with exciting matches and enthusiastic participation. The event was hosted at Sheikh-ul-Alam English Medium Institute, Okey Kulgam, from 13th to 20th August.A statement issued here said that around 15 teams comprising nearly 150 players, both boys and girls from schools and clubs across the district, showcased their skill, passion and sportsmanship during the two-day championship. In the Under-14 category, Sheikh-ul-Alam Institute emerged winners in the boys’ section, while Kulgam Minds School finished as runners-up in the girls’ section. In the Under-17 category, EF Institute Ashmuji claimed the boys’ title with Sheikh-ul-Alam Institute, Okey Kulgam, finishing as runners-up. In the girls’ category, Sheikh-ul-Alam English Medium Institute emerged champions, while Sports Academy Kulgam secured the runners-up position. In the Under-19 category, Sheikh-ul-Alam Institute clinched the boys’ title, with Height Secrecy School Kulgam finishing as runners-up. The championship witnessed the presence of principals, sports officials and community leaders at the opening and closing ceremonies, who encouraged the young players and lauded their performance. Special appreciation was extended to the J&K Sports Council, J&K Rugby Association, District Administration, Sheikh-ul-Alam English Medium Institute, Okey Kulgam, and the organising committee for their support in making the event a success.