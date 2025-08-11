Kulgam Op Enters 10th day: Security forces tighten cordon around terrorists

Srinagar, Aug 10: The anti-terror operation in Kulgam district in south Kashmir entered its 10th day on Sunday as security forces intensified efforts to close in on a group of heavily armed terrorists holed up in the Akhal forest area.

“The operation is still in progress. We are tightening the cordon and systematically closing in on their positions,” a security official said. He added that the terrorists appear to be highly trained in jungle warfare and are using the dense foliage to avoid detection, even from drones.

Two Army soldiers have been killed and 2 others injured since the encounter began on August 1. This is the longest anti-terror operation in the Kashmir Valley in recent years. So far, only one terrorist has been killed, though his identity and group affiliation have not yet been established.

Senior police and Army officers, including Jammu and Kashmir Police chief NalinPrabhat and the Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are supervising the operation round-the-clock. Drones, helicopters, and paracommandos have been deployed to assist ground troops in locating and neutralising the hiding terrorists.

A senior Army officer involved in the operation said the terrorists are determined to prolong the stand-off but will eventually be eliminated.

“They are well-trained and exploiting the terrain to their advantage, but our troops are relentless. We will not let them escape. This operation will end with every terrorist neutralised,” he added.