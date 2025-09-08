Kulgam Encounter : Terrorist Killed, Three Army Soldiers Including JCO Injured 

Follow us on

An unidentified terrorist was killed while three army soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were injured in a gunfight in the Guddar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A top police officer told GNS that during the firefight, one terrorist was killed while three army personnel, including a JCO, were injured.

Among the three injured army men, one is in serious condition, he added.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out between terrorists and joint team of Police, army and CRPF in Guddar area after receiving intelligence inputs about presence of some terrorists in the area.(GNS)