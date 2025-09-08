Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Kulgam Encounter : Terrorist killed, Army Officer Injured

A terrorist has been killed while an Army officer was injured in the ongoing encounter in the Guddar forest area of Kulgam district, the Army said.

In a post on X, the Army, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said based on a specific intelligence input by the Police, joint search operation was launched in the Guddar forest.

It said vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.

“During the operation one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress,” it said—(KNO)

