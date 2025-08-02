Kulgam Encounter: Second Terrorist Killed, Ops Underway 

Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Representational Pic

One more terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Akhal forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, taking the toll to two, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter had started on Friday evening after a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific inputs about militant presence.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that one terrorist was killed earlier, now another has been eliminated.

He said the operation is still underway and further details will be shared accordingly—(KNO)

