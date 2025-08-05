Kulgam encounter enters fourth day

Srinagar, Aug 04: A high-stakes anti-terror operation entered its fourth consecutive day on Monday in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where security forces continue to engage a group of heavily armed terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forests of Akhal village.

One terrorist has been killed so far, while two Army personnel sustained injuries during the protracted gunfight, which began on Friday evening following specific intelligence inputs. A joint team of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces launched a cordon-and-search operation that soon escalated into a fierce encounter.

“As troops closed in, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a sustained exchange that has continued for over 96 hours,” a senior police official said.

“We believe three to four terrorists are trapped in the area. They are suspected to have infiltrated from across the border and taken shelter in the thick forest cover,” a senior police official said.

The operation is being carried out with full aerial and technical support. WeaponisedHexacopters, multiple drones, and three helicopters are in use to monitor and strike terrorist positions with precision. Footage circulating on social media shows an armed Indian Army Hexacopter firing on suspected hideouts in the rugged terrain.

An army officer said that para commandos have also been deployed on the ground to navigate the high-risk terrain and neutralise the threat. “We are using all resources, airborne and ground-based, to eliminate the terrorists,” he said.

As of Monday evening, the Akhal operation remains active. Security officials say they will continue until the last terrorist is either killed or captured.

“This is a highly sensitive operation. We are taking it step by step but are determined to finish it,” he added.

Two Army personnel have been injured during the operation, one on Friday and another on Sunday. Both have been evacuated to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

In light of the ongoing operation and the approaching Independence Day on August 15, security has been further tightened across South Kashmir, especially at critical locations.

Officials confirmed that the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund has been put under heightened security surveillance to prevent any terror movement or attack during the sensitive period. Checkpoints have been fortified, drone surveillance increased, and frisking operations intensified.

Meanwhile, this is the second major encounter reported in the Valley within a week. A few days ago, three Pakistani terrorists were killed in a firefight in a mountainous region near Srinagar.